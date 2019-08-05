GENEVA — The Geneva police officer accused of choking a woman two weeks ago was arraigned formally in City Court Monday morning.
During a brief appearance, Laura Vanderbrook, the attorney for Jack Montesanto, continued the not-guilty plea entered on Montesanto's behalf last week when he was arraigned at the Ontario County Correctional Facility following his arrest.
Montesanto faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for a July 23 incident at the Public Safety Building. He is accused of choking a woman while she was being booked on two violations, causing her to lose consciousness temporarily.
