GENEVA — The city police officer accused of choking a woman earlier this year is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride said the case of Jack Montesanto will resume at 1:30 p.m. in city court. Montesanto, 40, faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing.
He was arrested July 31 following an investigation by the Ontario County sheriff’s office into an alleged incident during the early-morning hours of July 23. Montesanto and at least one other city police officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint that day. The woman, who was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct, was taken to the Public Safety Building for booking. Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked, causing her to lose consciousness temporarily.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident two days later and suspended Montesanto with pay following an internal investigation. Passalacqua asked the sheriff’s office to conduct the criminal probe. Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension.
Montesanto has been free on his own recognizance since he was arrested.
Jon Getz, the attorney representing Montesanto, asked for a pre-plea investigation in September, the last time Montesanto appeared in court.
Jackie Sisson Sherry, a Canandaigua City Court judge, is presiding over the case.