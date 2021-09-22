GENEVA — A city police officer faces up to a year in jail after he was convicted of choking a woman more than two years ago.
A Geneva City Court jury found Jack Montesanto guilty Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing following a three-day trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.
Montesanto was arrested in July 2019, about a month after an incident at the Public Safety Building. In video captured by a police body camera and played at the trial, he was seen choking a woman for about six seconds after he and another Geneva Police Department officer arrested her for disorderly conduct and a noise violation.