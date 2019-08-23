GENEVA — The case of a Geneva police officer accused of choking a woman has been delayed until next month.
Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride, who is prosecuting the case, said Thursday’s scheduled Geneva City Court appearance by Jack Montesanto was adjourned by the defense.
Montesanto’s attorney, Laura Vanderbrook, said she wanted more time to review discovery (evidence) material provided by the prosecution and to talk to MacBride about a possible resolution in the case. The next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Montesanto, 40, was arrested July 31 following an investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office into an alleged incident during the early-morning hours of July 23, when Montesanto and at least one other city police officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint.
The woman, who was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct, was taken to the public safety building for booking. Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked, causing her to lose consciousness temporarily.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident two days later and suspended Montesanto with pay following an internal investigation. He asked the sheriff’s office to do the criminal investigation, resulting in Montesanto being charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.
Montesanto later was placed on unpaid suspension. He has been free on his own recognizance since he was charged.
The case has been assigned to Canandaigua City Court Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry. Montesanto made an initial appearance in city court Aug. 5 before Judge Tim Buckley. At that time, Buckley said he may have to recuse himself because he is hearing another case — it involves a dog complaint — involving the alleged victim in Montesanto’s case.
