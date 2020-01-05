GENEVA — Monday was supposed to be the day a city police officer either pleaded guilty to choking a woman or his case moved toward trial.
That will now be the next Monday.
Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride said Jack Montesanto’s case is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13. MacBride gave no reason for the delay.
Montesanto, 40, faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arrested following an investigation by the Ontario County sheriff’s office into an alleged incident during the early-morning hours of July 23, when Montesanto and at least one other city police officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint.
The woman was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Public Safety Building for booking, and Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked, causing her to lose consciousness temporarily.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident two days later and suspended Montesanto with pay. He asked the sheriff’s office to do the criminal probe.
Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension.
During Montesanto’s last court appearance in December, MacBride said the DA’s office is recommending three years of probation — but no jail time — if Montesanto pleads guilty. MacBride said the offer was made after talking to the victim and District Attorney Jim Ritts.
If Montesanto pleads guilty, in addition to the probation the judge would sign a permanent order of protection, barring Montesanto from having any contact with the victim. Canandaigua City Court Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry is presiding over the case.
Montesanto is represented by attorney Jon Getz. Montesanto can plead guilty Jan. 13 or Getz can file motions and the judge will set a trial date.
Montesanto has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest.
Passalacqua has declined to say if Montesanto would lose his job if he pleads guilty.