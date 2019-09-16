GENEVA — The city police officer accused of choking a woman earlier this year has a new attorney. As a result, his next court appearance won't be until the week of Thanksgiving.
Jon Getz, the lawyer now representing Jack Montesanto, asked for a pre-plea investigation during a brief proceeding Monday in City Court. Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry scheduled the next appearance for Nov. 25.
Montesanto faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for an incident that allegedly occurred in July at the Public Safety Building. He is accused of choking a city resident who was being booked on two violations.