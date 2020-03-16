GENEVA — The trial of a suspended Geneva police officer accused of choking a woman has been delayed due to COVID-19.
In an email to the Times Saturday, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said the trial of Jack Montesanto — which was to start Monday — has been postponed. Ritts did not say if it has been rescheduled.
Montesanto, 40, faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arrested by the Ontario County sheriff’s office over an alleged incident during the early-morning hours of July 23, when Montesanto and at least one other city police officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint.
The woman was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Public Safety Building, where Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman lost consciousness temporarily. Montesanto’s attorney, Jon Getz, said video from police body cameras will prove that didn’t happen.
Ontario County First District Attorney Jason MacBride is prosecuting the case. Jackie Sisson Sherry, a Canandaigua City Court judge, is presiding over the trial.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident on July 25 and suspended Montesanto with pay. Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension, which remains today.
Montesanto has rejected an offer to plead guilty with a sentence of three years of probation, but no jail time. MacBride said the offer was made after talking to the woman and Ritts.
A number of police officers are expected to testify at the trial. Montesanto has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest.