GENEVA — In all likelihood, the trial of a city police officer accused of choking a woman will not happen until more than two years after the alleged crime.
A virtual conference in the case of Jack Montesanto was held Monday afternoon. It included Jackie Sisson Sherry, a Canandaigua City Court judge appointed to preside over the trial, Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride, who is prosecuting the case, and Montesanto’s attorney, Jon Getz.
The trial will be in Geneva City Court. In an email to the Times, MacBride said the court has not provided a trial term for Sisson.
“So we are waiting for that,” MacBride said. “I am told there are three or four trials ahead of this. My best guess is this fall.”
Numerous trials across the state have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are being scheduled for later this year.
Montesanto faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for an incident that allegedly happened during the early-morning hours of July 23, 2019, when Montesanto and at least one other Geneva PD officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint.
The woman was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Public Safety Building, where Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident two days later, suspended Montesanto with pay and asked the county sheriff’s office to investigate the matter. Montesanto was charged about a month later.
Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension.
Montesanto’s trial was originally scheduled for March 2020, but delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
Montesanto has rejected an offer to plead guilty with a sentence of three years of probation, but no jail time. He has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest.