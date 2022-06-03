GENEVA — Amie Hendrix didn’t have to wait long to experience the divisiveness that has been the hallmark of many City Council proceedings since 2020.
Hendrix, who was unanimously appointed to become the city’s next city manager, starting June 21, watched Wednesday as Council tussled over the removal of two members of the Police Budget Review Board, an advisory body charged with working with the police department on spending matters.
The removal of James McCorkle and Rob Maclean on a 5-4 vote came during a portion of the meeting agenda for board appointments. After those perfunctory appointments were approved, Mayor Steve Valentino offered a motion to remove McCorkle and Maclean, who were appointed to the board by a previous Council majority that lost power with the resignation of former Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett and the appointment of Republican John Salone.
“I didn’t vote for them from the beginning and don’t think they can provide unbiased opinions to (this board),” Valentino said.
Valentino, a Democrat, joined fellow Democrat Anthony Noone and Republicans Bill Pealer, Frank Gaglianese III and Salone in voting to oust McCorkle and Maclean. Opposing the measure were Democrats Laura Salamendra, Jan Regan and Ken Camera, as well as Tom Burrall, an independent who ran with city Democrats in 2019.
Noone echoed Valentino’s call for McCorkle and Maclean to be removed.
“I’m strongly in favor of this,” Noone said. “I opposed those two individuals from the beginning due to their strong anti-police sentiments in social media, in print and at our meetings. It’s a clear conflict, but unfortunately, the previous majority disagreed and put those two on anyway.”
Noone read from a guest essay/letter to Council in the Finger Lakes Times that was published in April in which McCorkle cites the alleged harassment of a Geneva police officer and the incident of a screensaver at the Geneva Police Department with defaced images of Salamendra.
“At the very least the chief must resign, or be fired. I would go so far as to say you should rip up the so-called police union contract and fire the entire department,” Noone said in quoting the piece.
McCorkle went on to say in the piece that the city should “rehire those who wish to support accountability and decency.”
Camera and Regan expressed surprise with the move by Valentino. And Camera questioned the legality of the removal.
“We are the appointing authority,” Valentino said.
Salamendra was outraged by the move, blasting the mayor. She screamed that the move to remove Maclean and McCorkle demonstrates that the police department and its supporters on City Council will punish those who question the department. She also called the police department “racist and violent.”
“Councilor Salamendra, you are out of order,” Valentino said.
“I don’t care,” she replied.
To watch the proceedings go to the city’s YouTube page.
Valentino did not respond to a request for comment Thursday to provide more details about his call for the removal of the pair, nor whether any discussions took place behind the scenes that led up to his call for Maclean and McCorkle’s removal.
Maclean and McCorkle expressed anger with the moves by Council.
“I was shocked to learn I was removed from the Police Budget Advisory Board,” Maclean said by email. “Just a few weeks ago, Councilor Gaglianese sat in on our meeting and shared no concerns about our work. Indeed, at no point in the last 10 months has a single councilor reached out to the board or me about any concerns. We have been working diligently with great care to follow our charge and the law. But the mayor’s comments make clear that my removal from the board has nothing to do with our work and everything to do with shielding the GPD from community oversight, by any means necessary. ... I am disturbed that the majority of City Council believes they have the authority and right to remove board members based on their perception of those board members’ beliefs. .. He (Valentino) and the four councilors who voted with him have made it clear: If a Genevan voices — or in my case, might voice — an opinion critical of the police, we will be targeted and silenced by our government.”
McCorkle said the new council majority is opposed to police accountability.
“I cannot speak for the other member dismissed from the Police Budget Advisory Board,” said McCorkle. “The conservative members of the City Council have refused to consider any form of accountability regarding the Police Department. They have refused to consider any question of the competency of management in the GPD when grievous issues of workplace harassment were exposed — harassment of a fellow officer and of a city employee, as reported in the Finger Lakes Times. And these were not isolated incidents. The conservative members are following a long history of sweeping unpleasant things under the rug. ... The conservative members have derailed the Police Review Board. And they are now bent on dismantling the Police Budget Advisory Board.”
Each councilor was asked by email by the Times for reaction to what transpired on Thursday. Noone referred to his comments at the meeting but also urged the public to watch the YouTube video. The discussion takes place at the end of the posting.
No other councilor who voted in the majority responded as of Thursday afternoon. Here’s what three Democrats said:
Salamendra: “What the mayor and the majority of council did last night was incredibly dangerous. We often hear Steve Valentino say that we must follow the rules of order and procedures, but does he? He added the removal of Dr. Maclean and Dr. McCorkle to the agenda without some of our knowledge and without speaking to these dedicated volunteers who have worked diligently over the past 10 months. … And now he has moved on from his attempts to silence me, to silencing community members who don’t share his opinion on the police. My sincerest apologies to Dr. Maclean and Dr. McCorkle for the way they’ve been treated.”
Camera: “This retaliatory action by the mayor came as a complete surprise to me. Observers of CC will notice he continually promotes the rules of order but then last night he blatantly violates them when it suits his personal agenda. McCorkle and Maclean are people of integrity and deserved, at the very least, a chance to defend themselves against specific charges in an open session of the CC. It is hard to know what the mayor stands for besides deception and misogyny and self-promotion.”
Regan: “I have to question whether this move even follows proper procedure. Several councilors who voted to remove them began by saying they opposed these two from the beginning — as though that were reason enough to remove them now that they have the votes to do so. In the case of James McCorkle, comments he has made since being appointed were cited, but in the case of Robert McClean we heard no specifics. ... Questioning police does not constitute a bias against police. But apparently it’s enough for a majority of Council to throw someone off a board that simply reviews a budget a few meetings a year — and holds no actual power.”
Police Chief Mike Passalacqua had no comment Thursday on what transpired Wednesday evening.