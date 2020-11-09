GENEVA — State police said a drunk driver caused an accident Saturday afternoon that killed two people on a motorcycle — and more charges are pending.
The crash happened about 3:50 p.m at the intersection of Routes 5&20 and County Road 6 (Pre-Emption Road). Police said the driver of an SUV traveling west on 5&20 turned left onto County Road 6, into the path of an eastbound motorcycle. Police said two people on the motorcycle were ejected.
A medical helicopter was called in, but the motorcycle driver and passenger were pronounced dead at Geneva General Hospital.
The driver of the SUV was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua with minor injuries. That person was charged with driving while intoxicated, and state police are consulting with the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office about bringing more charges.
Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but that vehicle suffered minor damage.
As of press time Sunday, police had not released the names of the deceased of the driver that allegedly caused the crash.