GENEVA -- State police said a drunk driver caused a crash Saturday afternoon that killed two people on a motorcycle, with charges pending.
The crash happened about 3:50 p.m at the intersection of Routes 5&20 and County Road 6 (Pre-Emption Road) in the town of Geneva. Police said a driver going west on 5&20 in an SUV turned left onto County Road 6, and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
Police said two people on the motorcycle were ejected. A medical helicopter was called in, but the people were pronounced dead at Geneva General Hospital.
Their names had not been released by police as of late Saturday night.
The driver of the SUV, who was not named, was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaiguan with minor injuries. That person was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and police are consulting with the Ontario County District Attorney's Office to bring more charges.
Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but only had minor damage.
The investigation continues.