GENEVA — The Geneva City School District has announced this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian, Brian Nardone is the valedictorian of the Class of 2021, while Emily McFadden is salutatorian.
Nardone will attend Rochester Institute of Technology for chemical engineering. He will transition immediately to an RIT graduate program for material science.
“I’ve always loved science and math,” said Nardone, adding his father and brothers are mechanical engineers. “I hope to be able to help with the environment, devising materials that are better for the ecosystem or a new technique to make things that are better for the environment.”
Brian is the son of Lori and Richard Nardone. His brother Adam attends Clarkson University, while another sibling, Patrick, is enrolled at Monroe Community College.
McFadden will attend Cornell University in the fall and major in plant sciences, with the expectation of proceeding to graduate school after that.
“I’m not exactly sure what I want to do yet, but something with agriculture and possibly a conservation concentration,” she said. “I was really lucky to get an internship at Dr. Larry Smart’s lab at Cornell AgriTech. That was really cool to get exposed to agriculture and how big the research industry is.”
Her primary interests are environmentalism and plant conservation.
Emily is the daughter of Ann and Bob McFadden. Her younger sister, Natalie, is a sophomore at Geneva High School.