GENEVA — The Geneva City School District has added a director of technology to its ranks.
Kendall Lynn, currently director of technology for the Lake County Office of Education in Lakeport, Calif., was appointed to the new position at GCSD’s Board of Education meeting Dec. 15.
Lynn will join the district Feb. 1, 2021.
“Providing cutting-edge tools through technology for students and educators has always been a particular joy and strength of mine,” Lynn said. “I am excited for the opportunity to use my skills and experience to benefit Geneva City Schools.”
“When I came to Geneva, it was immediately clear to me that we needed to increase our technology capabilities,” said Geneva City School District Superintendent Patricia Garcia. “Even without the pandemic, our students need access to strong and adaptive educational technology. Our current circumstances, however, have made that need critical.”
Lynn said he was inspired to join the district in part because he believes in the district’s efforts to equip all students with the skills to become “productive, contributing members of the world community.” Lynn also expressed how he was struck by Garcia’s commitment to the district.
“The enthusiasm on the part of Dr. Garcia to grow gives me confidence that the good working relationship and support necessary to accomplish technology goals is present at Geneva City Schools,” Lynn said. “I want to be a part of that.”
“I am confident that Mr. Lynn is the right choice for our district,” Garcia added. “He brings with him a range of experiences and expertise that will serve our students well. His years of experience in technology and communication — including with the U.S. Navy — will help us streamline our technology processes and procedures and improve communications between that department and the rest of the district.”
Once in the district, Lynn says he intends to clarify Geneva City Schools’ technology goals and establish clear internal communications, “especially those critical to achieving those goals.”
Lynn attended Texas College in Tyler, Texas, and Communication School in the Navy. He has been the director of technology at Lake County Office of Education since 2017. He has held positions as a technology consultant, director of technology, network administrator, and communication supervisor, both in education and the military.