GENEVA — Geneva City School District Superintendent Patricia Garcia has been appointed to the The Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents Board of Directors.
Garcia is among four superintendents from nationwide joining the ALAS board. She will serve as an at-large state affiliate board member.
The other appointees:
• Nora Gutierrez, Region 3 Southwest board member.
• Kristina Davis-Salazar, Region 5 Midwest board member.
• Lora de la Cruz, at-large.
“I am super excited to have these amazing leaders as the newest members of the ALAS Board,” said Dr. Maria Armstrong, executive director of ALAS. “I anticipate great work ahead for a Board that is committed to doing whatever it takes for the nation’s Latin/o/a/x leaders and the youth we serve.”
Garcia also is a member of the New York State Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.
Gutierrez is superintendent of the Tolleson Union High School District in Arizona.
Davis-Salazar is superintendent of the West Chicago Elementary School District 33 and a member of the Illinois Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.
De la Cruz is superintendent of the Lake Oswego School District in Oregon and a member of the Oregon Association of Latino Administrators.
ALAS board members will work with the new executive board: Francisco Durán (board president), Gustavo Balderas (president-elect and director of Region 2 Northeast), Danna Diaz (secretary and director at large), and Alex Marrero (treasurer and director of Region 6 Northeast).
For more information about ALAS, visit www.alasedu.org.