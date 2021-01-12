GENEVA — Geneva City School District Superintendent Patricia Garcia has been appointed to the The Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents Board of Directors.

Garcia is among four superintendents from nationwide joining the ALAS board. She will serve as an at-large state affiliate board member.

The other appointees:

• Nora Gutierrez, Region 3 Southwest board member.

• Kristina Davis-Salazar, Region 5 Midwest board member.

• Lora de la Cruz, at-large.

“I am super excited to have these amazing leaders as the newest members of the ALAS Board,” said Dr. Maria Armstrong, executive director of ALAS. “I anticipate great work ahead for a Board that is committed to doing whatever it takes for the nation’s Latin/o/a/x leaders and the youth we serve.”

Garcia also is a member of the New York State Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.

Gutierrez is superintendent of the Tolleson Union High School District in Arizona.

Davis-Salazar is superintendent of the West Chicago Elementary School District 33 and a member of the Illinois Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.

De la Cruz is superintendent of the Lake Oswego School District in Oregon and a member of the Oregon Association of Latino Administrators.

ALAS board members will work with the new executive board: Francisco Durán (board president), Gustavo Balderas (president-elect and director of Region 2 Northeast), Danna Diaz (secretary and director at large), and Alex Marrero (treasurer and director of Region 6 Northeast).

For more information about ALAS, visit www.alasedu.org.

The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents is a national non-profit organization with the mission to provide leadership at the national level that assures every school in America effectively serves the educational needs of all students with an emphasis on Latino/a/x youth by building capacity, promoting best practices, and transforming educational institutions. ALAS is committed to identifying, recruiting, developing, and advancing Latino/a/x school administrators in order to improve the educational accomplishments of Latino/a/x youth.

