GENEVA — Town Democrats held a caucus Monday at the Geneva Community Center, nominating incumbents Mark Venuti (supervisor) and Kim Aliperti (Town Board) for new four-year terms in the November elections.
Mitch Wilber was nominated for another Town Board position. Incumbent Mark Palmieri is not running for reelection because of his plans to build a new home on Seneca Lake family property in the Yates County town of Benton, just across the Geneva town line.
Venuti, Aliperti and Wilber were unanimous choices of the 27 people at the caucus.
Venuti, town supervisor since 2014, was a town justice for 12 years before that. He is a partner in Heaton & Venuti, a local law firm, and chairs the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization.
As a member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, Venuti serves on the board’s public safety and planning and environmental quality committees. He is also on the board of directors for the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Aliperti, who has been on the Town Board since 2018, chairs the town’s communication committee and is also on the town’s economic development committee. She and her husband, Vinny, own Billsboro Winery on Route 14 in the town.
Wilber chairs the town’s agricultural enhancement committee and is on the town’s special safety and fire protection and zoning code review committees. He previously served on the town’s comprehensive plan committee and town Planning Board.
Wilber is the manager of the local Helena Agri-Enterprises branch.