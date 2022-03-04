GENEVA — Democrats in Geneva are looking for party members to take a more active role by joining the city committee.
Democrats pointed to a number of important elections this year to fill vacancies on City Council, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, and Ontario County sheriff, along with state Assembly, state Senate and congressional seats.
“Those races don’t just happen — they require the engagement of large numbers of concerned federal races citizens,” city Democratic Chair Larry Campbell said. “If you are a Democrat and have been looking for a way to become more involved in our community and to help ensure that there are forward-thinking candidates on the ballot, we encourage you to join the Geneva City Democratic Committee. We are currently gearing up for election season, so now is the time to join.”
The committee noted that in March, the party will be circulating petitions to get candidates on the ballot for a June primary election, followed by a November general election.
“This is a critical time in the election cycle, where we not only make sure that our candidates get on the ballot in the first place, but we make connections throughout our community to spread the word about these great people who are ready to step up and represent our interests,” Campbell said. “We invite you to roll up your sleeves and join us.”
The committee noted that its members represent specific election wards and districts, where they engage in get-out-the-vote activities.
“But there are other ways to contribute as well, and the committee would love to talk with you about how you can get involved,” Campbell said.
To learn more about the Geneva City Democratic Committee or to become a member, contact Campbell at (315) 759-5482 or campbells27@verizon.net.
If you live in the town of Geneva, contact Town Democratic Chairwoman Kim Aliperti at (315) 789-9538.