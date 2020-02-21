CANANDAIGUA — An Ithaca man who sold a large amount of cocaine in Geneva is heading to prison.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said Abdul Holmes pleaded guilty Wednesday in county court to three counts of second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. The charge is a class A felony.
Holmes, 39, was sentenced by Judge Craig Doran to six years in prison followed by five years of parole. Holmes waived his right to appeal.
Holmes was arrested last March by Geneva police following a drug investigation and traffic stop on North Exchange Street. Police said he had been selling cocaine in the city for several months.
The investigation also included sheriff’s investigators in Ontario and Seneca counties, and the Canandaigua Police Department.