GENEVA — City Council is edging closer to selecting a new city manager.
Council has whittled the original list of 15 applicants to three. Additional interviews for those still in the running were set for Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Another executive session is set for May 1 to review the final three and “develop the next steps,” Mayor Steve Valentino said Monday.
Valentino said council could make a selection next week, but stressed that it was “interview dependent.”
The mayor said he’s pleased with the three remaining candidates.
“We are fortunate to have some highly qualified candidates interested in our city,” Valentino said. “They all bring unique experiences and skill sets that guide us into the next chapter. I am excited to move closer to completing the search process and believe our final selection will be one that will continue us on a positive path forward.”
Council set a target of having a city manager in place by June 1.
A screening committee of community members has been active in the selection process, Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera noted.
The original 15 candidates came from New York, Oregon, California, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Delaware — and most were what the city called “active local government professionals.”
The city has been led by Acting City Manager Jenn Slywka since Sage Gerling left the post in January for a job at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva.
Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers departed soon thereafter. He now works at MRB Group as a deputy chief financial officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. MRB Group also employs former city manager Matt Horn.
MRB Group began providing administrative support to the city’s Industrial Development Agency after Gerling and Blowers departed.