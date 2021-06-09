GENEVA — City Councilor Ken Camera will be the first to admit he’s rarely at a loss for words, but comments he made at a recent meeting and in an email exchange with a resident have resulted in criticism from the city’s Board of Ethics.
The ethics board includes Chair James Petropoulos, Vice Chair Rebecca Czajkowski, Secretary Nate Miller and Victor Nelson. In both cases the board recommended Camera apologize for the alleged breaches.
Camera said none will be forthcoming.
In the first complaint, Citizen Vs. Camera, dated Jan. 22, Camera spoke at a special City Council meeting Jan. 21, revealing the reasons why two probationary police officers were fired. The two positions wound up not being funded in the 2021 budget. Some on Council were concerned that it appeared Council eliminated their positions, when, in fact, they already had been terminated.
The ethics board noted that Camera suggested if a Police Review Board existed during this period, it may have caught the behavior of at least one of the two terminated officers early on — “which the complainants felt was inappropriate.”
One of those terminated was charged by Canandaigua police with allegedly attempting to strangle his ex-girlfriend.
The ethics board noted that City Manager Sage Gerling and Mayor Steve Valentino implored Camera to stop discussing the matter in open session.
“At least three separate complaints were filed with the Board of Ethics,” the board said. “The various complainants all feel that Councilor Camera is doing discredit to the City Council by divulging such information in an open meeting and as a result, opening the city up for possible lawsuits.”
The Board of Ethics claimed that with the repeal of Section 50-a of New York State Civil Rights Law in 2020, a FOIL request must be submitted and granted in order to reveal details of a police officer’s record in an open meeting.
Shoshanah Bewlay, executive director of the state Committee on Open Government, appeared to disagree with that statement.
“In our opinion, the June 2020 repeal of Section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law and corresponding amendments to FOIL are unrelated to and have no impact on the conduct of a public body pursuant to the requirements of the Open Meetings Law,” Bewlay said. “You may file a FOIL request for law enforcement disciplinary records and, based on the amendments to FOIL, the law enforcement agency may no longer rely on Section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law to withhold such records pursuant to Section 87(2)(a) of FOIL”
Bewlay continued: “Instead, the law enforcement agency must now review those records for rights of access and must disclose any documents or portions thereof which do not fall within an exception identified in Section 87(2)(b-q) of FOIL. All exemptions listed in Section 87(2)(b-q) of FOIL are permissive rather than mandatory, and an agency may disclose any record not specifically protected from disclosure by a state or federal statute (Section 87(2)(a)) even if it could be considered otherwise exempt.
“Again,” said Bewlay, “in my opinion, there is no connection between the repeal of 50-a of the Civil Rights Law and what a public body may discuss in an open meeting pursuant to the Open Meetings Law.”
The Board of Ethics found Camera guilty of five tenets of the city’s Code of Ethics, which governs elected officials: Act In The Public Interest, Compliance With The law, Respect For Process, Confidential Information and Positive Workplace Environment.
The board recommended Camera apologize to Valentino, Gerling and Council, and that City Council, “and especially Councilor Camera, review existing New York State laws concerning classified information and to realize the gravity and consequences of improper release thereof.”
Camera said he will not be apologizing.
“I do not believe that I broke confidentiality,” he said. “Stories were circulating about why they left (that were not accurate). You need to officially tell the public why they left. I did not disclose anything but a matter of public record — that the two officers had left us.”
In the second complaint against complaint against Camera, Citizen Vs. Camera, of Feb. 4, 2021, Camera is accused of suggesting a resident may have been a victim of a “clever insurance salesman” trying to make a big commission when she said in an email that the city’s purchase of a new fire department ladder truck and proximity to a fire station keeps her property owner’s insurance premiums down.
Camera, who opposed the purchase of the new ladder truck — it cost over $1 million — disputed this and was backed up by Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, who owns a downtown Geneva insurance company.
In a series of emails, the ethics board said the complainant asks Camera to “explain how she was taken advantage of by her insurance company, given that she states that she has ‘good protection for a lower premium.’ Additionally, she questions Councilor Camera’s copying the city manager/clerk on the email. The complainant suggests that Camera’s comments ‘make her out to be a liar.’ ”
Said the board: “To presume the complainant was ‘victimized’ and to insist that the complainant was ‘wrong’ about her findings was patronizing and uncalled for. Furthermore, to involve the city manager was also uncalled for.”
The board found Camera in violation of tenet 3 of the Code of Ethics, Conduct of Public Officials, and recommended he make a “sincere private apology” to the complainant.
Camera again said he has no plans to apologize.
“This person did not understand the basis of what drives an ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating,” he said.
Camera said he never suggested the woman was lying.