GENEVA — The town is recognizing two families with its annual Lake Friendly Farm Award.
Reed’s Farm on Reed Road and Vince DeBoover Farms LLC, with its home farm on Ansley Road, are this year’s recipients.
In 2017, the town began recognizing farms that implement practices to mitigate runoff to Seneca Lake. A farm designated as Lake Friendly has to achieve or surpass Tier 4 of the state’s agricultural environmental management program, an initiative managed by county soil and water conservation districts that include planning, technical assistance, and grant resources to advance stewardship of the state’s soils and waters.
Previous winners of the town award are Ed Hansen Farms, Red Jacket Orchards, and Pedersen Farms in conjunction with Ralph and Dee DeFelice.
Reed’s Farm
Since the 1870s, the Reed family has grown crops on the western slopes of Seneca Lake. Bruce and Susan Reed, with help from daughter Jessica and son Kevin, manage 54 acres of fresh vegetables, wheat, and soybeans.
Bruce Reed has started numerous conservation practices over the years to minimize soil erosion and stormwater movement. That includes planting in strips and grass waterways that can be seen from Reed Road. Less obvious is a surface water retention project completed late in 2019 at the western edge of the farm; it was designed by Tucker Kautz, water resource technician for the Ontario County Soil & Water Conservation District. Lance Yonge was the contractor.
The project consisted of a berm, retention area, two vertical risers, and a tile network. It prevents water during a heavy storm from going down a hill toward the lake.
Funding was provided by the Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance, in conjunction with the Ontario County Planning Department and county soil and water conservation district.
Vince DeBoover Farms LLC
The DeBoovers have been operating a dairy farm in the town since 1945, currently milking 390 cows and growing 1,600 acres of crops. Co-owners Ron and Martha DeBoover manage a staff of 11, and the team includes their children — the fourth generation on the land.
The scale of their operations requires extensive nutrient management, with manure handling being a significant regulatory challenge. Late in 2019, after almost four years of design, planning and construction, a new 2.9 million-gallon storage containment was completed.
The facility eliminates what previously was akin to daily manure spreading. With the storage, manure can now be applied based on crop needs, and when weather conditions are favorable. This improvement in management reduces the risk of nutrient loss to the environment.
Over two days this May, the farm spread the manure accumulation from five months with — as Ron put it — “the discs right behind” incorporating it.
“You could hardly smell anything,” Martha added.
The $660,000 project was designed by Jess Engineering of Alpine, Schuyler County, and funded through cost-sharing grants from the Cornell Dairy Acceleration Project, the National Resources Conservation Service and a grant from New York State Ag & Markets. The Ontario County Soil & Water Conservation District administered the grants.
A key development in getting support from the national conservation service was the DeBoovers seeding 35-foot riparian buffers along a section of Benton Run Creek that goes through their property, a conservation dedication of 12.8 acres.
Town officials said by investing in improvements that address farming on slopes, buffering streams, nutrient management, and adhering to other best management practices, the Reed and DeBoover families demonstrate land and water stewardship consistent with the objectives of the Lake Friendly Farm program.