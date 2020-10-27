GENEVA — Three fifth-grade students at North Street School were the winners of a poster contest as part of the Geneva Fire Department’s activities for national fire prevention week.
More than 90 fifth-graders took part in the contest, drawing pictures to coincide with the fire prevention week theme of “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”
Irelynn Finn took first place, Corrine Ruffo second place and Chloe Young third place. Cam’s Pizzeria donated a pizza party to each fifth-grade class that participated in the contest.
Fire prevention week ran from Oct. 4-10, and the local fire department did fire drills in all city schools. The timed drills, done by volunteers and career department members, were under the direction of Chief Mike Combs.
Schools doing drills and their elapsed time for evacuation were:
• St. Francis/St. Stephens School — 92 students, 1 minute, 4 seconds.
• West Street School — 370 students, 2 minutes, 6 seconds.
• North Street School — 610 students, 1 minute, 29 seconds.
• Geneva Middle School — 200 students, 2 minutes, 22 seconds.
• Geneva High School — 268 students, 2 minutes, 23 seconds.
Due to remote learning, the number of students at the middle school and high school does not reflect total student enrollment. Combs said he was pleased with the elapsed time of the drills, cooperation of school officials and orderly conduct of students.
Fire prevention week activities for first- and third-graders were done virtually.