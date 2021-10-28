GENEVA — The sun was shining Wednesday, and that likely will be the case again today, but those who dealt with Tuesday’s localized flooding said they will remember the deluge for some time.
“I’ve seen similar flooding, but this was the worst I’ve seen in years,” Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs said. “We had a flood in front of the fire department. We had about 6 inches of water outside our doors.”
“During the height of the flooding, we had numerous roads closed or partially closed, and power outages. We rescued a driver who was trapped in their vehicle on a flooded road,” relayed Melissa Taylor, Seneca County’s director of emergency management. “We also helped relocate 12 people due to flooding and sewage issues in the village of Waterloo (Williams Street). Firefighters handled calls for more than 100 cellar pumps.”
The culprit was a nor’easter that produced heavy rain and hurricane-force winds along the East Coast and New England. While the wind was nowhere near that strong in the Finger Lakes, it was breezy, and most communities saw several inches of rain during the prolonged event.
According to the National Weather Service, Geneva received about 2½ inches of rain and Stanley 1.95 inches.
Jeff Harloff, Ontario County fire coordinator and director of emergency management, disputed those figures.
“We had flooding in all parts of the county, from Bloomfield to Geneva. We had reports of four inches in Bloomfield to about 5½ in Geneva and Seneca Castle,” Harloff said. “I’ve seen some pretty horrific flooding over the years, but most of the time it’s when rain falls an inch or more per hour. That seems to happen more frequently. This sort of event is infrequent.”
The weather service reported about 3 inches of rain in Newark and 2.76 inches in Lyons. George Bastedo, Wayne County’s director of emergency management, said firefighters and police responded to more than 100 weather-related calls, including downed trees and 81 flooded basements.
“It was pretty much spread across the entire county,” Bastedo said. “The peak activity was about 6 p.m.”
Yates County, which received 5-6 inches of rain during storms in late August, was, for the most part, spared from the worst this time. The weather service reported 2 inches of rain in Dundee and close to that amount in Penn Yan.
“We only had a few pump details,” said Brian Winslow, the county’s director of emergency management.
Local meteorologist Drew Montreuil said while significant rain was forecast, several factors made Tuesday’s weather memorable.
“The storm ‘overperformed,’ and 2-plus-inch rainfall amounts were much more prevalent than expected” Montreuil said. “The soil was saturated, yet the flash flood guidance models still seemed to overestimate how much water the ground could handle.
“I strongly suspect that fallen leaves and clogged (storm) drains contributed to urban flooding. Obviously, this was not an impact for streams and rivers that overflowed, but I think there would probably not have been quite so many flooding problems if this were a month earlier or later.”
Combs said Geneva firefighters started responding to flooded basements about 4 p.m. and continued into the early-morning hours Wednesday. While GFD does not pump out basements, it does make sure utilities are secure and refers homeowners to a plumber or someone who does pump them out.
On Colt Street, four people were displaced from their home when a basement wall collapsed. The Red Cross responded to help them.
“We had some basements filled up completely with water,” Combs said.
The fire department and city Department of Public Works blocked off numerous streets due to flooding. Combs and Harloff said excessive groundwater caused several manhole covers in the city to pop out.
Harloff added that most parts of Ontario County saw flooding to some degree, including Geneva, Clifton Springs, Canandaigua, Gorham, and Seneca Castle. Parts of numerous roads were closed at some point, mainly because culverts couldn’t handle the volume of rain or runoff.
The National Weather Service reported about 3 inches of rain in Lodi and 2.5 inches in Waterloo. Taylor said that led to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce ordering a travel advisory and Bob Hayssen — chairman of the Board of Supervisors — declaring a local state of emergency.
“With the winds increasing and shifting over the next few days, Cayuga Lake may reach ‘action’ flood stage, so we are continuing to monitor for flooding along the lake,” Taylor said. “Because of this, we have kept the state of emergency in place.”