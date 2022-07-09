GENEVA — The city’s fire chief is urging people to be patient and consider alternative traffic routes due to weekend events.
Geneva Fire Department Chief Del Parrotta noted the annual Geneva Firemen’s Parade starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Much of downtown will be closed to traffic before, during and shortly after the event. More than 50 marching units, emergency apparatus, and bands will take part.
There will be no traffic going through downtown during the parade, and parking will be limited.
The IRONMAN 70.3 Musselman begins at 6 a.m. Sunday and finishes at approximately 4 p.m. It is expected to bring more than 2,500 athletes to the city, as well as supporters.
Parrotta said South Main Street traffic could be delayed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. He added that drivers who do not need to use South Main should consider an alternate route.
“With the Ironman race and the Geneva firefighters parade, this weekend could bring an extraordinary number of visitors and traffic in and through the city,” Parrotta said in a news release. “With this weekend’s events, combined with the ongoing construction, it is imperative that drivers use extra caution this weekend.”