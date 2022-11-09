GENEVA — The city Fire Department is entering into a pilot partnership with Finger Lakes Ambulance to address emergency medical service shortcomings caused by staffing shortages.
Fire Chief Del Parrotta informed City Council about the plan at its Nov. 2 meeting.
Parrotta said the lack of EMS personnel is “not a local problem. It’s a national problem. … Everybody in the county is experiencing it. We’re experiencing it.”
However, with instances of ambulances arriving at city calls 40-45 minutes after being dispatched, it was time for action, he explained.
“It does affect the city of Geneva on a grand scale,” Parrotta told Council. “I think some members have experienced (this).”
Firefighters with emergency medical experience already respond to emergency medical calls of the most critical nature, Parrotta noted.
Under a phased-in plan, firefighters will begin responding to more calls to provide immediate care before an ambulance arrives. Parrotta said providing quicker EMS response can prevent a medical call from developing into a life-threatening situation.
Ultimately, the department may seek to establish itself as a first-responder agency.
“If we up our level of training, we can respond to more calls,” he said.
Finger Lakes Ambulance will provide the fire department with emergency medical equipment, Parrotta noted.
He said a “good handful” of firefighters already have emergency medical training, but that more are needed.
Parrotta noted after the meeting that most fire departments offer EMS services of some variety, so this is nothing out of the ordinary.
“Geneva has stayed away from the majority of EMS for the main reason of maintaining and honing our core competency of fire protection and prevention,” he said. “However, in light of the current state of EMS, we couldn’t sit idly by and allow it to affect the safety of the Geneva residents, especially when we have members trained and willing. The Geneva Fire Department is trained and equipped to handle a small amount of medical emergencies. Through a partnership with Finger Lakes Ambulance, we will be able to increase our level of service to include more life-threatening emergencies when an ambulance in not available and the patient is critical.”
Parrotta said City Manager Amie Hendrix suggested a one-year pilot partnership with Finger Lakes Ambulance.
“There is a concern that increasing the demand on a fire department that relies on volunteers could stretch the department thin,” Parrotta explained. “We will be utilizing members who have an interest/background in EMS and will use their feedback to determine the level of strain and effect the new roles will have.”