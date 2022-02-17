GENEVA — After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, an event that brings hundreds of area firefighters to the city is returning.
The Geneva Fire Department Firematics Committee’s winter seminar will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Smith Opera House. Registration begins at 8:30.
GFD Assistant Chief Kevin Powers, the event’s longtime organizer, said Tuesday that about 200 firefighters from Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, Monroe and Erie counties have signed up so far.
“We expect to have a big turnout,” Powers said. “A lot of guys said they missed not going to the event last year. We always get a lot of positive comments on this afterward.”
The featured speaker: Retired Fire Department of New York Battalion Chief John Salka, a nationally recognized expert on the subject of firefighter training. His subject: “Engine Company Officer-2022.”
“Basically, he will talk about what it takes to be a fire officer today,” Powers said.
“Officers are required to have a lot of training under their belt — much more than the general firefighter,” Powers continued, adding that training is usually done at the state Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, Schuyler County. “We do some of that officer training here in our department, but nowhere on the level the state does it.”
The seminar costs $25 per person, with checks or money orders payable to the Geneva Firematics Committee. The fee can be paid on the day of the seminar, but pre-registration — with names of all attendees — is required by calling (315) 789-6305 no later than Friday.
Powers said per Smith Opera House policies, those attending will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination and photo ID at the door — or proof of a negative Covid test.
“We thought that requirement might keep our numbers down, but that does not appear to be the case,” Powers said.