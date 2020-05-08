GENEVA — City firefighters responded to Eddie O'Brien's early Friday morning and quickly put out a small blaze in the kitchen.
Geneva Fire Chief Mike Combs said all three companies responded to the Seneca Street restaurant at approximately 7:20 a.m. The first crews on the scene saw smoke coming from the building and found a small fire in a large waste receptacle.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze with minimal damage to the kitchen, although the waste can and contents were destroyed. Combs said the fire was under control in about five minutes.
Smoke was in a hallway and kitchen only. The smoke was cleared and the building turned back over to the owner.
The cause is under investigation, but Combs said it started somehow in the waste receptacle.