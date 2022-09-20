GENEVA — A local couple awarded more than $42 million in damages related to the Geneva Foundry contamination earlier this year will receive far less money after the city’s attorneys in the case argued against the award, court documents indicate.
At City Council’s Sept. 7 meeting, members approved a resolution approving a settlement in the case Powers v. City of Geneva. In the case, Todd and Lindsey Powers of Wadsworth Street claimed the city knew or should have known that a vacant lot sold to them was contaminated with lead caused by emissions from the former Geneva Foundry, which operated on Jackson Street from 1868 to 1988.
However, the city did not disclose a settlement figure as part of the resolution and subsequently denied a request by the Times for the document under the state’s Freedom of Information Law. In its denial of the FOIL request, the city said there are “no records responsive to this request.”
And, in a denial of an appeal to that determination by the Times on Monday, City Attorney Emil Bove once again stated that he had “investigated this matter and have determined there is no responsive document.”
In a follow-up email after the Times questioned why a publicly approved document was not subject to disclosure, Bove said “client communications are not subject to FOIL.”
Steve Williams, a partner with Smith Sovik, the Syracuse law firm that represented the Powers, said the parties agreed to not disclose the settlement figure.
However, court documents related to the case appear to indicate that number to be $3 million. The figure is mentioned in a letter dated Sept. 1 that Williams sent to Ontario County State Supreme Court Judge Craig Doran, who presided over the case.
“I’ve advised opposing counsel, Ed Carni (of Hancock Estabrook, the city’s attorneys in the case), that I recommend my clients accept the $3 million you recommended as a settlement figure if it is offered,” Williams wrote to Doran. “I will not recommend anything less than that amount.”
The $3 million figure also is referenced in court papers related to a monetary dispute between Brady O’Malley, a former attorney with Smith Sovik who previously represented the Powers. O’Malley, who now works for a New York City law firm, is seeking a share of the law firm’s cut of the settlement. That matter also is before Doran in state Supreme Court.
The settlement will not be paid by the city. Instead, it will come out of the state’s Environmental Restoration Program. The state also is paying for the cleanup of contaminated properties in the Geneva Foundry zone.
In contesting the $42 million award and suggesting a new trial as well, the city’s attorneys argued in court papers that the jury “returned a clearly punitive and grossly excessive verdict … in this lawsuit alleging damages for negligent misrepresentation.”
The city’s attorneys cited numerous cases related to lead poisoning in both children and adults, with awards for pain and suffering far less than what Todd Powers was to receive, and that the injuries from lead toxicity “were far more deleterious” than those he suffered. The attorneys also pointed to various cases of jury awards in injury cases that various courts reduced significantly.
The Powers sued the city and former City Manager Matt Horn in 2019. In February 2020, Rochester-based state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano Jr. removed Horn as a defendant and dismissed seven of the eight causes of action. That left the cause of negligence against the city in which the jury sided with the Powers.