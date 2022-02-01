GENEVA — The seven-year plan to clean up contaminated properties in the area surrounding the former Geneva Foundry begins its sixth year in 2022. This year’s goal: remediating 38 more properties.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the cleanup is pending agreements with the various property owners.
Work will be done on Exchange, Wadsworth, Middle, Genesee, Lewis and Geneva streets. The three existing construction staging areas on State and Middle streets and Lehigh Avenue will continue to operate, with cleanup of the staging area at 60 Middle St. expected to occur in late 2022 and early 2023.
The DEC said that in 2021, 29 properties contaminated to varying degrees by lead and arsenic from the foundry at 23 Jackson St. were cleaned and restored. However, some of those did not receive final landscaping and other work before winter arrived; they will be completed this year.
The 2022 work will begin when weather permits this spring.
All cleanup work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
In total, cleanup has been done on 172 properties in the contamination zone from 2017-21.
The Geneva Foundry, which manufactured a variety of metal products, began operations on Jackson Street in 1868 and closed in 1988. Air emissions or fly ash from the furnace contained led and arsenic, which were deposited in the soil of the surrounding area.
The cleanup project is being funded and conducted by the DEC under the State Superfund Program. The city of Geneva has concluded the cleanup of the actual foundry site at 23 Jackson St.