GENEVA — Cleanup work has resumed on properties contaminated by the former Geneva Foundry, part of an ongoing, multi-year remediation program implemented by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
DEC officials said an estimated 28 properties are expected to be cleaned up and restored during 2020, pending agreements with property owners. The work is expected to continue into December, weather permitting.
Those properties are in areas east and west of Exchange Street, primarily along Genesee Street, Genesee Park Place, Lafayette Avenue, Lewis Street, Middle Street, and Wadsworth Street. Work takes place between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays, and is performed by LaBella Associates of Rochester, via a state contract, with oversight provided by Ecology and Environmental Engineering Geology.
Equipment for the cleanup work will continue to be staged at locations on State Street, Middle Street and Lehigh Avenue.
Properties to be disturbed during the cleanup will be restored to pre-existing conditions in consultation with each property owner. Soil identified for remediation after testing for arsenic and lead is excavated and removed to an off-site, permitted disposal facility. The foundry, at 23 Jackson St., closed in the 1980s.
A total of 121 properties have been addressed in the first three years of the program. Overall, 226 properties are targeted for cleanup.
The project documents are available at www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/107812.html.