GENEVA — The state-funded cleanup of contaminated properties around the former Geneva Foundry is set to begin a fourth year.
However, it’s not the last.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation said residents should expect two more years of remediation before the project is finished.
The DEC said 30 properties are targeted for cleanup this year, with the remaining 65 to be done in 2022 and 2023.
The cleanup zone for 2021 includes areas along Wadsworth, Genesee, Lewis, Clinton and State streets, as well as Goodelle Terrace.
Work that includes removing contaminated soil from properties near the former foundry at 23 Jackson St. will start this month, the DEC said, and continue into December, weather permitting.
The 30 properties targeted for cleaned up in 2021 are in addition to 143 remediated since 2017, the agency noted. The foundry properties at 23 and 44 Jackson St. have been remediated by the city, combined with DEC oversight.
The DEC noted that some properties had soil removed in late 2020, but that it was too late in the season for restoration. That work will be done this spring.
As in previous years, contaminated soil will be removed and disposed of at an off-site facility. All areas disturbed during soil removal will be restored, including lawns, sidewalks, driveways, trees, shrubs, garden beds, sheds, decks and more, the DEC said.
Air-monitoring is done during soil excavation to prevent contamination from being released.
“DEC is actively managing this project to ensure the remediation and restoration activities are completed as efficiently as practicable while continuing to ensure the protection of public health and the environment,” the agency said.
Since 2017, crews from LaBella Associates of Rochester have been removing soil contaminated with lead and/or arsenic from residential and commercial properties in the area around the former foundry. The soil contaminants came from smokestack emissions at the former industrial site, which closed in 1988.
Many residents have complained of health issues related to exposure to contaminated soils, and the city has been accused of failing to inform residents in Wards 5 and 6 that their properties were contaminated from the foundry, even though they were given information to that effect. It was not until October 2016 that residents learned of the contamination through a DEC announcement detailing the extensive contamination.
The cleanup project is being paid for with an estimated $16 million from the state Superfund program.