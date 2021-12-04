GENEVA/CANANDAIGUA — Two area health systems are delaying elective surgeries, partly due to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent executive order limiting those surgeries at hospitals with less than 10% bed capacity.
As of Friday, nearly 40 hospitals in the state were on that list, including Geneva General Hospital, which is part of Finger Lakes Health, and F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, a UR Medicine/Thompson Health entity.
Hochul’s emergency order went into effect Friday. She issued it to relieve stress on hospitals as they deal with a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations and staff shortages.
Lara Turbide, vice president of community services for Finger Lakes Health, said GGH was still under 10% capacity Friday and delaying non-urgent — or elective — procedures. The move does not apply to another FL Health hospital, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial in Penn Yan, which does not do surgeries.
“In our hospital, we surge and flex our capacity each day to manage community needs, in times of high volumes such as that which we are currently experiencing,” she said.
In response to Hochul’s order, which gives the state Department of Health the authority to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures for affected hospitals, Turbide said FL Health is reaching out to patients to reschedule those surgeries at GGH or its affiliated ambulatory surgery center on County Road 6.
“Our aim is to provide as much advance notice as possible to patients about these changes,” she said.
Turbide added that while FL Health waits on more guidance from the state, it is telling patients that elective procedures may be postponed through Jan. 15 or when bed capacity is more than 10%.
“We encourage patients to stay in close contact with their providers related to any changes in their condition,” she said. “We appreciate the understanding of our patients as we work through the dynamic situation of being responsive to the increased demands of our community for urgent/acute care during this global pandemic.”
According to medical officials, procedures like mammograms, colonoscopies and heart surgeries are considered essential and will not be affected. Elective surgeries are generally described as those that lead to a better quality of life but not for a life-threatening condition, such as gastric bypass or orthopedic surgeries including knee replacements.
Many health systems across the state and country have stopped and started elective surgeries during surges and lulls in the pandemic. UR Medicine officials began scaling back several weeks ago following the latest spike in cases.
Starting Monday, UR Medicine hospitals, including F.F. Thompson, will begin a three-week pause on elective and semi-elective procedures that require hospital stays. Outpatient procedures will continue at hospitals and surgery centers. Elective and semi-elective cases are those that can be delayed three months or longer without undue risk of harm to the patient, based on a review by surgeons and other medical professionals. Patients will be contacted directly if their case must be postponed.
“UR Medicine hospitals will resume full surgery schedules as soon as conditions and available resources allow,” an agency spokesperson said.