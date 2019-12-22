GENEVA — The city of Geneva’s upcoming streetscape project received a $1.8 million boost in the latest round of state economic development awards.
Also getting a significant boost was the move of the National Women’s Hall of Fame to the former Seneca Knitting Mill, with the state awarding that project $294,000.
On Thursday, the governor’s office announced $64.4 million in state assistance for 94 projects in the Finger Lakes Region, part of Round 9 of the Regional Economic Development Council program that began in 2011.
Geneva will use the $1.8 million for green infrastructure in the downtown streetscape project on Routes 5&20, adjacent to downtown and the lakefront, Castle Street to Main Street and Exchange Street between Lake and Castle streets. The city of Geneva will use the money to install bioretention, porous pavement, stormwater street trees, stormwater harvesting and reuse and downspout disconnection as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2020, the city said Friday.
The city won grants for other projects as well, making their overall haul $2.3 million.
“Adam Blowers (assistant city manager) and I were honored to join our Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development and State agency colleagues in Albany (Thursday),” City Manager Sage Gerling said. “These awards are a team effort, and we are grateful for the incredible staff that work tirelessly each year, residents who co-create with us, city councilors’ support of these efforts and the great regional partners that we are able to work with during the award process.”
Women’s Hall gets helpThere were two grants for the National Women’s Hall of Fame, which plans to relocate from 76 Fall St. to the former Seneca Knitting Mill on Canal Street in the spring of 2020. The project has an estimated price tag of $10 million.
One grant is for $145,000. That money will help restore the iconic knitting mill smokestack, to improve accessibility to the four-story limestone structure, and to complete renovation of the second floor.
The second grant is for $150,000. That also will assist in the smokestack restoration, and allow for several upgrades and renovations to the historic building constructed as a woolen mill in 1844 and closed in 1999.
Other Seneca Co. grants
• $500,000 to the village of Waterloo to assist in a mixed-use project for an anchor building at 1 W. Main St.
• $100,000 for Boundary Breaks LLC in Lodi for expansion of its wine production facility.
• $37,500 to Seneca County for a study related to the establishment of a county water and sewer authority.
• $30,000 toward an engineering study for the installation of an adequately sized culvert by the Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District to decrease the amount of sediment and nutrient loads that contribute to harmful algal blooms in Cayuga Lake off County Road 153 in Lodi.
Other awards
Other state grant awards announced by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council were:
ONTARIO COUNTY
• $300,000 to the city of Geneva to fund a feasibility study to find greater connectivity between the north end of Geneva and the downtown and waterfront.
• $200,000 in the city of Geneva for its Microenterprise Program, which provides grants to city startups.
• $400,000 to CCMI, which is on Middle Street in Geneva, to expand into a new building in the city’s Industrial Park.
• $1 million to city of Canandaigua for a disinfection system at its wastewater treatment plant.
• $500,000 for Sonnenberg Gardens to construct a new entrance from Route 21.
• $300,000 to the Clifton Springs Area YMCA for renovations.
• $400,000 to the Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency for a new administrative building in Clifton Springs.
WAYNE COUNTY
• $625,000 to the village of Clyde to install an effluent ultraviolet disinfection system at its wastewater treatment plant.