GENEVA — Jan Regan isn’t “born and bred in Geneva.” Actually, it’s a phrase she despises.
Regan grew up nearly an hour’s drive east, in Onondaga County. She came here in 1978 to take her “dream job” — a writing and photography position with Hobart and William Smith Colleges. She and her husband, Chip Capraro, never left — and for one reason: She loves this city.
She’s now the owner of a photography business and a member of City Council. It’s in that latter position that she realized Geneva didn’t have much of a plan to celebrate its 125th anniversary as a city.
So, she took matters into her own hands, encouraging fellow city councilors to budget some funds for the celebration — they enthusiastically did so, to the tune of $7,000 — and assembling a group of people she knew could help her put together a robust celebration. The 125th Committee succeeded, and the celebration is beyond anything Regan envisioned when she first stepped into the birthday celebration planning.
It starts with the people on the committee.
“I just thought of key organizations and people who have done event planning,” she said. “Everyone I reached out to was willing to help.”
There’s a lot of history in the last 125 years to celebrate, Regan said.
“To me, I saw it as a chance to realize who we are and celebrate who we are,” she said.
Initially, Regan was looking at a one-day party. She reserved Jan. 1 — the date Geneva transitioned from village to city in 1898 — at the Smith Opera House, where she has volunteered for many years, and even pitched in as an interim director.
“My thought was we’d have a program, period,” she said.
However, thanks to the ideas floated around at the celebration committee meetings that started last fall, it’s turned into more than that.
A lot more.
“We just kind of brainstormed what we could,” Regan said.
Those brainstorming sessions were a success, to say the least.
The Smith will still play host to the big event on March 4 called Celebrate Geneva. It will feature music, a Geneva trivia game, and a documentary called “Geneva Then and Now” that is being produced this month and will make its debut at the Smith (you may see folks filming around town).
However, it’s morphed into much more — from exhibits at Historic Geneva, to a six-part speaker series, to a community mural project, to an evening of live music at 10 spots around downtown.
And, you don’t have to wait until summer for some fireworks. Geneva’s got them on the final day of birthday events. Young Fireworks will be presenting a big display over Seneca Lake in what is the first fireworks show since before the pandemic.
The city’s $7,000 allotment goes a long way toward the birthday celebration, but it wasn’t going to be enough to cover everything the committee wanted to do.
“I had to find sponsors for a lot of things,” Regan explained. “I went out and got money from lots of places. Everybody said yes.”
They included such companies as Vance Metal, which is sponsoring a grand reception at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center following the March 4 Smith program, to the fireworks, which will be presented by Lyons National Bank.
The goal was a celebration for all ages, and if the kickoff birthday event on New Year’s Day at the Dove Block is any indication, Geneva’s birthday celebration should be a rousing success.
“We were packed,” Regan said.
Between covid and some tumultuous times on City Council, it’s been “a tough couple of years,” Regan admitted. “But we can’t forget what a great place this is. People were so excited to contribute. It’s just a time to reflect on what a wonderful community we have. Sometimes you get bogged down by all the other stuff.”
City Manager Amie Hendrix said the work of the committee and many others reflects a spirit embedded in Geneva’s DNA.
“As we look back at the founding, it is clear to me that the people of Geneva have had to work together from the very beginning in order for us to build off of those structures and create the Geneva of today,” she said. “This city was founded on strong volunteers who are willing to work tirelessly for the best interest of our Geneva. Today, we still have a strong tradition of volunteerism in the city. Without volunteers, the celebrations in the coming week would not be possible. Many people worked to make everything surrounding this anniversary celebration take place, and I appreciate their efforts. I look forward to celebrating with all the diverse members of our community who continue to create our city.”