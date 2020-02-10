GENEVA — Inspired by her father, Dr. William Dean, chief of pathology at Geneva General Hospital, and by a legion of mentors, Hannah Dean is looking to lead a career in public health.
She is getting some worldly experience toward that goal.
In January, Dean spoke with New Vision Medical Careers Program students at the hospital.
A 2013 graduate of the program and a Geneva High School and University of Rochester alumna, she shared her story of working the last 2½ years as a maternal, child care and HIV/AIDS Health educator in the southern African nation of Zambia.
“At the end of your life, you will regret what you don’t do,” she said, adding that Dr. Rodolfo Queiroz and Dr. Scott Mooney of Finger Lakes Radiology, “were great mentors in preparing and working with me when I was a student.”
Dean is beginning work as a Peace Corps volunteer leader in Zambia, taking the Finger Lakes Health message of “healthcare with heart” abroad, said the health organization.