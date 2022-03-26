GENEVA — After accepting the resignation of embattled Superintendent Patricia Garcia just over a month ago, the city School District has a new leader.
And, he is someone many in the Geneva community know: Lawrence “Bo” Wright, a Geneva native and former district administrator who is currently superintendent of Rush-Henrietta schools.
The district announced the news Friday morning.
Wright will be appointed to the position officially by the Board of Education Monday night. He will be paid $205,000 annually under a four-year contract that begins July 1, according to a resolution provided by the district Friday.
According to SeeThroughNY, Wright earns $196,563 at Rush-Henrietta, where he has served since July 2018. R-H has an enrollment of nearly 5,500, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, while Geneva had about 2,100 during the 2020-21 school year.
In a press release issued by the district Friday, Wright said he’s glad to be returning to Geneva.
“I am truly grateful for my time in Rush-Henrietta,” he said. “It has been an honor to serve this community the past four years during a time when leadership mattered most. Nevertheless, I look forward to the new opportunity ahead of me. I grew up in Geneva; my wife and I both graduated from Geneva High School. Our family has a lot of history in the community and it is exciting to be able to come home.”
Wright was Geneva’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction from October 2010 to February 2013, then moved on to serve as superintendent of the Solvay Union Free School District in Onondaga County. He left there for the Rochester City School District, serving from August 2017 to July 2018, before taking the Rush-Henrietta superintendency.
He started his educational career in the Lyons Central School District, where he was a sixth-grade teacher. Wright then moved to the Bronx to serve as a principal intern and later principal at schools in the New York City borough.
He did not respond to a request on Friday for additional comment.
Wright’s appointment follows what started out as a private search process where the board handpicked potential candidates, as opposed to the traditional public posting. A superintendent interview committee identified Wright as the finalist for the position.
The process received criticism in the community, with some alleging it lacked transparency following the search process that yielded Garcia, who came under investigation for alleged harassment. She was cleared of those charges, but resigned in the aftermath, receiving a $390,000 payout.
In response to that criticism, the Board of Education issued a statement to the Finger Lakes Times on Friday.
It stated: “As a school board, we are tasked with making decisions that are in the best interests of our district’s students, teachers, and staff and ultimately move the district forward. We understand that some of our community members have expressed concern around the speed of our superintendent search; however, we firmly believe that it is crucial we have the right person in the office of the superintendent, and we believe Bo Wright is that person. We are so excited that he has agreed to return to Geneva.”
In the press release, Board President Stephanie Annear said Wright “has a valuable understanding of our district combined with years of experience and proven successes in districts throughout New York State. I believe he will use thoughtful and innovative ideas to improve Geneva city schools while taking the time to recognize and support our many successful programs and talented professionals in each of our buildings. Our board directly reached out to many people in a comprehensive screening process and learned that Bo is a man of great character, deeply admired and respected by his colleagues and community. We are thrilled to welcome Bo back to Geneva.”
Chris Lavin served on the superintendent interview committee. The director of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva said the district struck gold with Wright.
“I was very impressed with the range of Mr. Wright’s experience and his knowledge and understanding of Geneva,” Lavin said. “Sometimes things align quickly and, in this case, I believe, Geneva has been handed a gift. I praise the board for realizing this. Mr. Wright’s success, however, will depend on the support of a community facing real challenges in difficult times and pitching in in ways big and small.”
Another member of the interview committee, Jason Haag, a parent in the district, agreed with Lavin’s assessment.
“I am beyond excited for Bo Wright to be returning to Geneva, his home,” Haag said. “He has the experience, drive, passion, and community roots to ensure Geneva CSD becomes one of the premier school districts in the state. Early in the interview, I knew he was the right choice — and as a parent in the district, my level of scrutiny was quite high.”
Wright’s hiring received high grades from others in the district.
“Bo is a seasoned and connected superintendent who is well positioned to move our organization forward,” said High School Principal Greg Baker, who heads up the administrators’ union and served on the interview committee. “We were struck by his authenticity and love for the Geneva community.”
Added Jill Humphries, president of the Geneva Teachers Association: “GTA looks forward to collaborating with Superintendent Wright, CSEA, and ISNU (Instructional Supervision Negotiating Unit) to ensure an equitable education for our students.”
“We, as a unit, look forward to working with Mr. Wright,” added Ed Lathey, president of the Civil Service Employees Association.
Wright is a graduate of Geneva High School, has a master’s in educational administration from Baruch College, a master’s in literacy (K–6) from SUNY Cortland, and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.
“His work in education has included equity initiatives in workforce diversity, culturally responsive curriculum, and student achievement, as well as strategic initiatives related to technology, community engagement and racial equity plans,” the district said. “Additionally, he has a successful track record of helping schools move from accountability status to good standing, in accordance with state and federal guidelines.”