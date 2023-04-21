GENEVA — Mission Zero 2: Joining Hands to Meet the Challenge is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Geneva Recreation Complex, 666 S. Exchange St.
The event highlights earth-friendly practices and initiatives and is presented by the city Green Committee in partnership with the town of Geneva Sustainability Committee, the Geneva Shade Tree Committee, and the Geneva High School Green Club.
Richard Cox, co-chair of the city’s Green Committee, answered questions from the Finger Lakes Times about the event recently.
Q: Shall I assume that the success of last year’s event convinced organizers to do another one?
Cox: The event last year was a success, if not quite as big a success as we had hoped. If you will recall, we were in a high covid transmission rate at the time so many were shy about being at public events. In fact, two of the main planners for Mission Zero could not attend because they had come down with covid. Even given that, we thought the attendance was good for a first-year event. The businesses and organizations also seemed to feel it was successful. Near the end of the day, when I went around to ask them how they felt about the event, they all felt it was worth it to be there and said that they would return if we had it again.
Q: How does this year’s compare in offerings to last year? It looks quite robust?
Cox: Last year we were at the Geneva Community Center, so the venue offered us different opportunities. With different spaces — a theater, a kitchen, rooms to have breakout sessions — we were able to offer different opportunities. We decided to move to the Geneva Recreation Complex for its location in the city. This location offers us a more central location with different opportunities and we will have a couple more businesses and organizations than last year.
Q: It looks as though this is a great way to learn more about renewables for those seeking more information. Could you comment on that?
Cox: This is a great opportunity to learn about renewable energy options for homeowners and businesses, and also to learn about more efficient heating and cooling options that will reduce the costs for those services. There will be information about what new funding opportunities are now available because of the 2022 IRA Act and information about the HeatSmart program that the city and town will be participating in starting in May. That program will, among other things, offer a free home energy audit.
One of the special opportunities will be to be able to see examples of EV trucks, cars and bikes and plug in hybrids and to be able to talk with their owners about their experience. While moving off carbon-based fuels is crucial for dealing with the climate crisis, Mission Zero is not just about how we fuel our lives. It is also about our other habits that feed the climate crisis. In the about 3.8 billion years of life on Earth, we are the only life form that creates trash and leaves toxic waste as a result of our activities.
Mission Zero is also about moving toward zero waste. Almost half of the waste stream that goes into landfills is made of compostable material, material which could be turned into usable compost, nutrition for our farmland and private gardens. And it is the compostables we dump in landfills that produce greenhouse gases and the foul odor that we sometimes have. We need to learn from nature how to live without producing waste and leaving poison residue behind. And it is also learning how to reduce and eliminate the poisons we spread on our lawns and spray on our food and use in our plastics and other products.
Q: Could you comment on the need for us to change our practices in light of climate change?
Cox: First of all, I think the more accurate labeling of where we are is climate crisis, not climate change. The effects of the climate crisis are already being felt around the world — mega forest fires, unprecedented droughts, record heat waves, record-breaking floods, rising ocean levels. We have already added 1.2 degrees Celsius to the average earth temperature, and at the rate we are pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, we are headed to be over 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. The predictions of what that means are dire as to the livability of the earth’s life systems. So yes, we need to change, and it will be a big change which must now be accomplished in a shortening period of time.
We have risen to challenges that seemed impossible before. We moved from transportation by horse to motorized vehicles in a relatively short time. That transition caused large-scale economic disruption, but we did it then and we can do it now.
Q: And while climate change is considered by many to be the greatest challenge of our time, is there a financial savings that you’d like to talk about?
Cox: As mentioned above, the movement to heat pump heating and cooling and to heat pump water heating brings a significant reduction of cost for those services. Moving to solar energy results in significant savings in our providing comfortable living spaces, cooking and use of appliances. Moving to EVs reduces the cost of transportation and, since electric motors are less complex, to our vehicle maintenance while ensuring cleaner air to breathe a major reduction of carbon output.