GENEVA — Live It Fitness and Training Geneva, at 785 Canandaigua Road, is the new monthly training location for the New York Army National Guard unit based at the local Armory.
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Murphy said LIFT, as the business is commonly called, is allowing the Guard unit to use the facility monthly for its trainings at no charge.
The troop held an early-morning training at the facility, which is owned by Dennis and Jess Kelly, on Jan. 11. Sixty-plus soldiers took part in the new Army combat fitness test, which is replacing the current physical training test, Murphy explained. The current test consists of two minutes of max reps for pushups; two minutes of max reps for situps; and a 2-mile run.
The new test, which goes into effect in October, consists of a three-rep max dead-lift; a standing power throw; hand-release push-ups; a sprint-drag carry; a leg tuck; and a 2-mile run.
The troop performed four of the six events at LIFT, along with some additional fitness training.
He said LIFT general manager Jenny Chan, a personal trainer, opened the facility at 6 a.m. for the troop.
The troop works out an average of two hours 2-3 days a week. They usually complete seven stations — weights, pushups, treadmill, etc. — following a 2-mile run.
Local Guard members range from 17-50 years old.