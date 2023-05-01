GENEVA — To date, more than 500 runners have signed up for this year’s Geneva Half Marathon & Relay — and more are being sought.
“We have been building this race methodically to get between 500 and 750 runners, but our price is still the same ($85),” said Eric Heieck, who organizes the 13.1-mile race with his wife, Sarah. “We want to showcase Geneva and the Finger Lakes, and give participants an experience they will remember.”
The inaugural race four years ago included 325 runners from 13 states, 35 New York communities, and Canada. After a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the event returned in 2021 and now includes competitors from 33 states and Canada.
“We have runners who vacation here before the race, many from out of state or Canada,” Heieck said. “Our prizes showcase the Finger Lakes.”
The fourth annual event is scheduled for Aug. 13. The USA Track & Field-certified course will start and end at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
The course stays close to Seneca Lake, going past Hobart and William Smith Colleges and continuing on several roads in the town of Geneva — with views including vineyards and orchards — before heading back to the lakefront.
Red Jacket Orchards once again is sponsoring the event. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the Geneva Family YMCA, with some money also going to Finger Lakes charities.
“This race has always been about giving back to the city and town, including the charities,” Heieck said. “That is very important to us.”
As in previous years, runners can tackle the distance on their own or as part of a two-person team.
Heieck said the race will be featured on runningintheusa.com in late May.
Runners can sign up at genevahalfmarathon.com. The race also has Facebook and Instagram pages, and questions can be directed to race@genevahalfmarathon.com.
The post-race party will be at the welcome center. The race is partnering with Norwhey, an Interlaken company specializing in hard seltzer.
Heieck said while the race has a dedicated group of volunteers more are always welcome. People can sign up to volunteer on the race website.
“We call our volunteer rock stars,” he said. “We are really proud of our volunteers.”