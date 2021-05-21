GENEVA — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the second Geneva Half Marathon will be run Aug. 15.
“This is a huge lift off our shoulders,” said Eric Heieck, who is organizing the 13.1-mile race with his wife, Sarah. “We cannot wait for the race. We are very proud of this race and the city of Geneva.”
The inaugural race, held in 2019, included 325 runners from 13 states, 35 New York communities, and some entrants from Canada. Last May, the Heiecks canceled the race planned for that August, giving runners the option of deferring their entry fee until this year or getting a refund.
“Most people deferred until 2021,” Heieck said. “We are hoping to get 350-400 people entered this year, and eventually grow the race into an event for 500-750 people.”
Red Jacket Orchards once again is sponsoring the event. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the Geneva Family YMCA primarily, with some money also going to Finger Lakes charities.
The USA Track & Field-certified course will start and end at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. The race will be run along Seneca Lake, past Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and on several roads in the town of Geneva before heading back to the lakefront.
As in the first race, runners can tackle the distance on their own or as part of a two-person team.
Heieck said city officials signed off on the race recently after he and his wife submitted a safety plan with COVID-19 protocols; they’ll also be in effect for the post-race party at Brewery Ardennes.
“We are very lucky, and the city has been awesome,” Heieck said. “We waited until COVID-19 started to restrict, and the city wants to get events up and running this year.”
Sign up for the race at genevahalfmarathon.com. The race also has Facebook and Instagram pages.
Email race@genevahalfmarathon.com with questions.