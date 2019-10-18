GENEVA — Geneva High School graduate Kaitlin Fello has been hired as part-time administrative coordinator for Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
She will work with SLPWA officers and board members to expand efforts to preserve, protect and promote Seneca Lake water quality.
Fello received an undergraduate degree in environmental studies from the State University at Buffalo and a masters of professional studies in water resources engineering from SUNY School of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.
She was selected from a pool of more than 70 applicants.
“We are thrilled to have Kaitlin join our organization and her educational background is a great fit for the important work that SLPWA does,’’ said Jacob Welch, SLPWA president.
Fello will develop a strategy for the association’s day-to-day operations, as well as promoting the important work of SLPWA. Her job includes managing association communications, including newsletters, website, social media and events, supporting the board and committees, working with partner organizations, spearheading fund-raising activities and grant opportunities and administrative manager duties.
SLPWA was established in 1990.