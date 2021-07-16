GENEVA — The Geneva High School Class of 1971 has held numerous reunions at Club 86, which should come as no surprise since the man who owned the iconic club — the late Bill Legott — was in that group.
“Bill was always happy to host. He was a big part of our graduating class,” said Debby (Starr) Damick, reunion committee coordinator. “During our 45th reunion five years ago, we talked to Bill and he said, ‘Absolutely, we are having the 50th reunion at the Club.’ “
A few years later, Legott’s classmates were saddened when he died unexpectedly in October 2019 at the age of 66. His classmates will honor his memory at their 50th reunion dinner-dance at Club 86 Saturday night(July 17).
“Club 86 has always been a big part of our lives, whether it be the reunion, weddings or parties we have been to over the years. We wanted to pay tribute to Bill,” Damick said. “People will see photos of Bill when they walk into the club, and there will be a plaque from our class. Bill was such a presence at the club, and he always wanted to make sure things ran perfectly and smoothly at our reunions — and they did.”
Legott and other deceased members of the Class of ’71 will be remembered during a Sunday Mass at St. Stephen’s Church. Damick said 54 members of a class that numbered 276 have died; the first was Gary Michaels, who was to be an exchange student in Peru but was killed in an August 1970 plane crash.
Damick added that Kim Mason, class president, died shortly after the 45th reunion.
Along with Damick, other members of the reunion committee are Liz Wiatrowski, Neil Sjoblom, Dan Heusler, Mary Lee (Lawrence) Maine, Terri (Roberts) Egan, Carol (Portello) Steele, and Frank Sarratori.
This year’s reunion includes a luncheon today(July 16) at Twisted Rail Brewing Co., a meet-and-greet tonight(July 16) at the Sons and Daughters of Italy lodge, a tour of Muranda Cheese Co. in Waterloo Saturday(July 17), followed by a golf tournament and dinner-dance. The weekend concludes with a Mass, then a brunch at Cobblestone Restaurant.
“We do reunions every five years, and we have a very active class,” Damick said. “We have classmates coming this year from out of state, so we wanted to make it a full weekend. We have been planning this for months, and I think people are just ready to do something after COVID.”
Damick, who noted the class has a Facebook page, said one of the classmates, Brian Rogers, issued a challenge several years ago to raise money for a local charity. Rogers passed away unexpectedly a short time later.
“We chose Center of Concern. As a class, we donated close to $3,000,” Damick said. “We’ve done similar things since, including donating to the Geneva High School Class of 2020 for their graduation. We felt very badly they didn’t have the kind of graduation we did.”