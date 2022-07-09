GENEVA — Nicholas Caster, a 2022 Geneva High School graduate, received his Eagle Scout badge in ceremonies held June 5 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Caster, son of Cathy and Jeff Caster of Geneva, is a former Senior Patrol Leader of Boy Scout Troop 4. For his Eagle Scout service project, he organized and led a group of Scouts, friends and adult volunteer leaders that created display shelves at the Geneva Center of Concern’s food pantry, and built display units for the retail store.
President of the Class of 2022 at Geneva High School, he has been a member of National Honor Society, the cross country team, the casts of numerous musical productions, the New Visions Medical Careers Program, Rotary Interact Club, Green Club, and has been named to the Principal’s List repeatedly. He has been accepted for fall admission at Syracuse University, where he plans to major in biology.
He works at the Deluxe Restaurant in Geneva.
The Trail to Eagle ceremony outlined the steps Caster took to earn Scouting’s highest award; the seven candles were lighted by fellow Eagle Scouts Jonathan Bailey, Brian Nardone, and Julian Nault. Co-masters of ceremony, Eagle Scout Nate Hesler and Assistant Scoutmaster Fred Schühle, described the milestones along that trail, as the candles were lighted.
Scoutmaster Rich Nardone read the letters of congratulation from the leaders of Seneca Waterways Council and the National Council, based in Texas.
The tricolor ribbon supporting Caster’s Eagle Scout medal also displayed a Bronze Palm and a Gold Palm, respectively signifying five and 10 merit badges earned beyond the 21 required for Eagle Scout.
Caster’s older brother, Kyle, who earned his Eagle Scout award in August 2018 while a member of Troop 4, delivered the Eagle Scout Charge, with all Eagle Scouts present gathered at the front of the room.
After thanking those who had helped him reach his goal, Caster presented three Eagle Scout Mentor pins to Rich Nardone, his Pack 5 Cubmaster and Troop 4 Scoutmaster; Committee member Dick Wandell in absentia, and to Schühle. Caster thanked them for their help, friendship and inspiration.
The invocation and benediction were offered by the Rev. Thomas Mull, pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Geneva. Lori Nardone offered a poem, “It’s Only a Pin.”
Caster is the 145th Scout to earn the Eagle Scout badge in Troop 4, which has been chartered to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva since 1917.