HORNELL — The New York State Public Housing Authority Directors Association has given its $2,500 College Scholarship Award to Janeika Delgado.
The 2021 Geneva High School graduate and her family are participants of a housing program administered by the Geneva Housing Authority. She received praise from her teachers regarding her academic performance and her perseverance to graduate a year early.
She is a member of National Honor Society and Geneva Youth Group, and spends many hours volunteering at the local community kitchen. Her volunteer hours also include Geneva Bookfest, tree-lighting ceremonies, the food truck rodeo, distributing food and supplies, and neighborhood Olympics.
In addition, Delgado played softball and basketball in high school.
She works at the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and at Wegmans.
Delgado will attend Finger Lakes Community College, where she will major in criminal justice and pursue her goal of becoming a police officer.
The 2021 runner-up was Luz Figueroa of the Rochester Housing Authority.
The NYSPHADA scholarship is open to graduating seniors who are preparing to enter higher-level learning (defined as a 2- or 4-year college, trade school or formal certification program). Applicants must be a high school senior living in public or assisted housing at a NYSPHADA member agency.