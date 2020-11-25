GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society is looking for photos from the community that convey what Geneva is to them.
The society believes everyone in the community has their own idea of what the city is and what represents it for them. For some it might be a favorite restaurant or store, a landscape, a place from childhood, an individual or a group of people, a street, or a place connected to a favorite memory.
Prints of submitted photos will be used in the exhibit “My Geneva is ...,” which will be made up entirely of photos contributed by community members.
Photos can be scanned from prints or be original digital images. Submissions should include the image, a description of who or what is depicted, and a narrative about why the photo captures Geneva. Some submissions to “My Geneva is ...” will become part of the Geneva Historical Society photo collection.
The deadline for submissions is Jan. 4, 2021. “My Geneva is ... “ will be on display at the Geneva History Museum from Jan. 25 through June 26, 2021.
To submit an image, or if you have questions about the project, email Geneva Historical Society Archivist Becky Chapin at archivist@genevahistoricalsociety.com.
The Geneva History Museum is located in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S Main St. For more information, visit genevahistoricalsociety.com.