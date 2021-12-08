GENEVA — In honor of National Human Rights Day, the Geneva Human Resources Commission is presenting a virtual “Know Your Community Resources Lunch and Learn” on Thursday, Dec. 9 from noon to 1 p.m.
Erica Collins, city administrator for the organization, said she will host the virtual event with Sim Covington of Finger Lakes Community College.
Panelists include Amaris Elliott-Engel, Legal Assistance of Western New York; Amy Babiarz, Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes; Tammy LeClair, Center for Disabilities Rights; and William Boerner, Hobart and William Smith Colleges Title IX coordinator.
“The Geneva Human Rights Know Your Community Resources Lunch and Learn is being put together Thursday virtually as an informational session for local organizations who provides services to our residents,” Collins said. “This is for organizations to give information and services they provide to all individuals. In this day and age, it is important for people who may be underserved or not know that some of these organizations exist. These versatile organizations are based on information, support, activity or specialty.”
Collins said she has “come across some really amazing organizations that do a lot of ground work, but not many people know they are right here in Geneva. This to me, is a first go ahead and plan to have many more. I welcome organizations to reach out to be added as panelists in the future to help spread the word for others. … As the administrator for the Geneva Human Rights Commission, I feel it is imperative to really push human services and make them accessible to all regardless of social identity and/or status and really strive to build a better community.”
Te attend the Zoom event, the meeting ID is 83428822213 and the pass code is 580756.
For more information, email Collins at ECollins@Geneva.ny.us.