GENEVA — The city Industrial Development Agency approved a scaled-back tax deal Friday afternoon for Lake’s Edge Seneca, the $25.2 million lakefront development proposed for the former American Legion property on Lochland Road.
The major revision: a reduction of about $1 million in the tax-abatement portion of the financial assistance package the developers, River’s Edge Capital, are getting to build a 111-room luxury hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant and wedding/event venue. The project also includes a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with a brewery.
The 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement was reduced from $6.9 million in the original proposal to $5.8 million; the actual reduction is $1,049,492. The tax abatements apply to the city of Geneva, the city School District (including the Geneva Public Library), and Ontario County.
A second phase — not part of the tax incentive package approved by the IDA Friday — calls for 51 luxury townhomes.
The IDA delayed a vote on the tax incentives Dec. 3 following public outcry from residents who spoke at a Nov. 30 public hearing, as well as letters to the agency and the Finger Lakes Times that called the tax package corporate welfare at the expense of local taxpayers. City attorneys and the developers subsequently negotiated a revised package that was unveiled at Friday’s meeting; its contents were not available from the city in advance.
Board members went into executive session to go over the package before approving it unanimously in public session.
IDA Chair Anne Nenneau said the revised package was in response to concerns expressed by the public.
“Most of the things that were added were brought out during comments,” she said. “They were a reasonable ask.”
Nenneau called the modifications to the package “significant.”
Among the other changes:
• A $20 million cap on sales tax exemptions.
• Assurances that the townhomes/condominiums are completed within five years.
• Assurances that the hotel will be a national flag, such as a Marriott.
• Sixty percent of the labor and building materials for the development must be local.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, a longtime supporter of the project but a critic of the original tax incentive package, was pleased to see the changes to the incentives package.
“It’s apparent at the meeting that the IDA and the developer worked out some additional concessions for the city, including the assurance of a national hotel brand, such as a Marriott,” he said after the meeting. “IDA board members also received assurances that the condors will be completed in five years and with some additional financial concessions for city taxpayers.”
At the meeting, Camera asked City Manager Sage Gerling, who also serves as IDA director, to put together a simplified snapshot of the incentive package adjustments so the public could better understand the improvements.
Nenneau said that while residents may have taken issue with the original incentives proposed for Lake’s Edge, there was general support for Lake’s Edge Seneca.
“We’re excited about the project,” she said. “That just about everyone agreed (on).”
Nenneau believes Lake’s Edge will not only provide tax and job benefits for the city but may spur additional development.
“This is a win-win as far as we’re concerned,” she said.