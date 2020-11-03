GENEVA — For about a decade now city officials have been trying to find an appropriate use for the now-vacant parcels at the northeast corner of East North and Exchange streets.
The city acquired the parcels and demolished a former auto parts store there, clearing the site for development. A neighborhood grocery store of some nature was envisioned to serve the city’s Ward 6 residents.
The city’s Local Development Corp. will meet at noon Nov. 4 to consider a motion approving the sale of the gateway parcels by the Industrial Development Agency. Prior to voting on the motion, the LDC Board of Directors will enter executive session to discuss the “proposed acquisition, sale or lease of real property or the proposed acquisition of securities held by such public body, but only when publicity would substantially affect the value thereof.”
It has not been made known who is interested in buying and developing the land.
The LDC board also will get an update on a proposed change to the city zoning code.
Meanwhile, the city’s IDA will meet at noon Nov. 5. It also plans to go into executive session for the same reason as the LDC before voting to authorize the sale of aforementioned parcels.
Both meetings will be closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch them on Spectrum cable channel 1304, the Finger Lakes TV link, or on the city’s website.