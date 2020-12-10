GENEVA — The Ramada Inn and City Comptroller Adam Blowers will negotiate how much the hotel chain will pay under its Payment In Lieu Of Taxes — or PILOT — agreement for the next two to three years.
The city Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors voted Wednesday to authorize Blowers to renegotiate the payments and report back for possible approval at the board’s January meeting.
Blowers said Ramada officials requested the renegotiation, citing difficult economic times due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing fewer travelers renting rooms or scheduling parties and banquets.
Blowers said the Ramada will still pay the same amount left on its PILOT, which is $2,864,218. The PILOT runs until 2028. He also said the Ramada is not seeking to extend the time period for the payments.
“But because they are having tough times now, with less income, they are asking to renegotiate how much they pay in 2022, 2023 and possibly 2024. They want to pay less those years and make up for it by paying more in the years after that until 2028,” Blowers told the board.
He said the Ramada will still pay the $351,561 it is due to pay in 2021. He said IDA legal counsel said it is legal to renegotiate the payments.
Board member Lowell Dewey said he is agreeable as long as the IDA budget can handle the slight drop in payments for a few years. Blowers said he believes they can “get by” for three years. The PILOT payment is shared with the city and the downtown Business Improvement District only, not the school district or county.
In other action, the board approved the appointment of Peter Gillotte to fill a vacancy on the board caused by the expiration of the term of Teresa Angelo. She is term-limited from remaining on the board.
The board also approved Anne Nenneau to be board chair in 2021, succeeding Frank Cecere. Cecere will be vice chair, and incumbent treasurer Rick Bley was reelected.