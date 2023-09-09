In August 1898, the Times carried daily accounts of the dire conditions of the soldiers stationed in the U.S. Of the 108,000 volunteers mustered at the beginning of the war who remained in the States, 20,738 suffered from typhoid fever, with 1,500 fatalities during the few summer months between the time they arrived at their first camp and the end of hostilities.
The only action the New York Third Regiment saw was marching from one Virginia camp to another because of typhoid, which inevitably broke out whenever they settled into a new barracks.
On Aug. 30, when the Secretary of War gave Gov. Black the prerogative of deciding which New York regiments would be demobilized first, the Times started a petition drive: “THE THIRD REGIMENT, an Appeal to Have it Mustered Out.” The Times called upon every citizen of Geneva to sign the petition “and Rescue our Soldiers from the Death and Disease of Camp Life.”
In response to the demands from Geneva and other upstate cities that their soldiers be demobilized, the Army sent officers to pour oil on troubled waters. Maj. William Wilson, who was from Geneva, arrived to declare that the new Camp Meade at Middletown “is the finest location I ever saw for a camp,” and expressed his opposition to the petition.
When the men of Geneva’s Company B learned that Maj. Wilson was sent to paint a rosy picture of their camp, they wrote poignant letters to the Times. One said, “Some of our boys will never be the strong healthy young men they were when they left Geneva.” A second reported, “Another man has been taken to the hospital with fever. … The men will all be down soon unless our friends get us out of this hell.” These reports appeared on Sept. 3, the same day that the front-page headline announced, “OUR SOLDIERS WILL SOON BE HOME. The Third to be Mustered Out Next Week.”
The epidemic was entirely preventable. The cause of typhoid and its prevention were well known, yet the officers of the volunteer regiments were notoriously lax in enforcing the hygiene orders issued by the Surgeon General at the start of the war.
Most of the Geneva volunteers were members of the National Guard. They were men from an elite social class who elected their commanding officer, and in peacetime expected him to organize regular activities, including a band, armory dances, and a baseball team. As the Times Editorial pointed out, of the Geneva men who “begged and struggled to be given the opportunity to fight for the United States. … 90 percent of them were men of business, of experience and great value to the communities in which they lived, and in many cases they were married with families dependent upon them.”
These volunteers thought of their officers as companionable leaders, and the officers wanted to keep on the good side of their men. They certainly did not want to forbid them from using the woods as a bathroom, or order them to undertake distasteful chores such as cleaning overflowing latrines and sterilizing the sheets, as well as the clothing of those afflicted with typhoid. The volunteer officers were untrained in matters of hygiene, and simply ignored the information that typhoid was transmitted by feces (sorry if you are eating breakfast).
The typhoid epidemic was a tragedy that could have been avoided. The men who formed Company B volunteered with a mix of patriotic fervor, the desire for adventure, and the promise of honor that came with what Theodore Roosevelt called his “crowded hour.” Their dream of warfare did not include following orders that promised less glory than stench.
When it became known that soldiers failed to undertake the simple measures that would have saved them from terrible disease or death, it seemed incomprehensible and led to government investigations.
More recently, the covid epidemic forced us all to contemplate such incomprehensible recalcitrance all over again.