GENEVA — The Geneva Industrial Development Agency has formed a committee to examine the future of the Enterprise Development Center, the aging, former American Can Co. manufacturing plant the city turned into a business incubator space.
At the IDA’s July meeting, board member Jason Fulton suggested the space be sold based on his examination of the agency’s financials related to the GEDC. From what he could see, the facility was losing money.
Fulton is one of three IDA members who will explore options for the cavernous space on Genesee Street. The others are Irene Rodriguez and R.J. Passalacqua. Lowell Dewey is expected to assist the committee but will not be a working member.
Board Chair Anne Nenneau said at the agency’s meeting Friday morning that it’s time to assess whether to “sell it or continue to support it and kind of see how it interfaces with our mission.”
Members of Webster Properties, the GEDC’s property manager, are expected to contribute to the committee too.
The GEDC has been IDA property since 1994, but the agency is struggling to maintain the aging facility.
“There’s a number of things (at the facility) that continue to be a problem,” Nenneau said. “It’s a very old building.”
Questions include what kind of money it will take to “get it up to snuff,” she said.
The committee will provide its recommendation to the full board at its January meeting.
Among the issues to be addressed:
• Review the history of the facility during its IDA ownership, including investments made to date.
• Work with the property management team to understand the current tenants, physical structure and building needs.
• Investigate the costs and benefits of various options that include retaining the property as a multi-tenant/incubator facility.
• Identify improvements needed to make vacant spaces marketable to allow full occupancy while also improving conditions for current tenants.
• Identify the types of tenants that should pay market rate rents while possibly setting reduced rates for incubator businesses, along with who should be responsible for tenant buildout and maintenance. Nenneau noted that it took a $1 million investment to prepare the kitchen facility that RealEats ultimately occupied. It has since left for a site in the town formerly occupied by Cheribundi.
• Seek grants to provide improvements at the GEDC.
The committee will look at selling all or part of the facility while recognizing the city has agreements to use space for the Department of Public Works and the kitchen that Finger Lakes Provisions now rents following RealEats’ departure.
Subdividing the facility is a possibility, as well as making improvements to make it more marketable to a prospective buyer.
MRB Group, which provides administrative assistance to the IDA, will be paid up to $5,000 for assisting the committee’s study.